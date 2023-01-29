Sam Powell ‘out of comfort zone’ ahead of Wigan Warriors testimonial game

WIGAN WARRIORS hooker Sam Powell will reluctantly be the centre of attention this Sunday as he lines up against Salford Red Devils for his testimonial game.

Powell, who is entering his eleventh season as a Wigan player, is not normally in the spotlight on or off the field, but he admits he will be out of his comfort zone as he celebrates an amazing career at his hometown club.

The 30-year-old joined Wigan as a 16-year-old from amateur side Wigan St Patrick’s and enjoyed four years in the Academy setup that saw him feature in the 2011 Academy Grand Final win over Warrington Wolves.

He made his first-team debut in August 2012 and scored a try in a victory over Hull FC. During his time as a Warrior, he has won two Grand Finals, a World Club Challenge and two League Leaders’ Shields.

Powell, who signed a new two-year deal with the club in 2022, has played over 250 games for the Warriors and is deserving of this Testimonial year.

“Many people asked me whether I would be doing a testimonial, and I wasn’t bothered about it at first because I knew the amount of work involved and what goes into it,” said Powell.

“But my family and friends told me I had to do it and now I am glad I have; I have a good committee around me.

“But being the centre of attention makes me uneasy. It puts me out of my comfort zone, although Rads (Kris Radlinski) has said to me a number of times that I am going to have to get used to it this year.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.