Craig Hall eager to see former club Hull KR climb Super League table

FORMER player Craig Hall is eager to see Hull KR climb the Super League standings this season – after helping disrupt their preparations.

The Robins recently provided the opposition for the versatile Featherstone back’s testimonial.

And new Craven Park coach Willie Peters’ side had their wings clipped as Hall and Co ran out 28-0 winners.

That gave the Australian, formerly assistant to Adam O’Brien at Newcastle Knights, plenty of food for thought.

It also put his players, some of whom Peters said “let themselves down” against Featherstone, under pressure to improve when Leeds visit on Sunday.

That’s the final pre-season game before Rovers’ top-flight opener at home to Wigan on Saturday, February 18, which will be screened live on Channel 4.

Peters is aiming for a big improvement after last year’s disappointing eighth-place finish.

And Hall, who represented the Robins in two spells, from 2011 until 2014 then again in 2019, said: “It would be good to see them make the top six.

“After reaching the play-offs in 2021, hopes were high this time last year, but it didn’t work out that way.

“There was the disruption with (coach) Tony Smith leaving, and they were decimated by injuries.

“Hull also had that problem, and it would be great not just for the city but the game as a whole to see both clubs right up there challenging.

“With both clubs having new coaches on board, and Tony now at Hull, there’s going to be even more spice to his season’s rivalry.”

Rovers have announced solicitor and healthcare entrepreneur Ian Richardson as the latest new addition to their board as a non-executive director.

“My father was a great supporter and I hope to be able to contribute to the success of the club going forward,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile Rovers’ former London Broncos prop Greg Richards has joined Toulouse Olympique on a season-long loan.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.