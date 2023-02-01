Sam Tomkins, Leon Pryce and ex-Super League referee among those reacting to Wakefield Trinity star Lewis Murphy’s reported move

OVERNIGHT, reports in Australia surfaced of Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy making a reported move to NRL side Sydney Roosters for 2024 and beyond.

If true, it would be another sign of the exodus of young stars from Super League with Murphy potentially joining Will Pryce, Kai Pearce-Paul, Dom Young and Bailey Hodgson Down Under.

With the news that broke, a number of high-profile rugby league players, ex-players and associates had their say with current Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins, Featherstone Rovers assistant coach Leon Pryce and former Super League referee Richard Silverwood all tweeting their opinions of the reported move.

Tomkins isn’t surprised to see the reports, highlighting the disparity in wages between Super League and the NRL.

Tomkins tweeted: “With a minimum wage of $150k (£90k) in the NRL it’s not surprising kids are looking at making the move so early. Most young players playing regular SL would be earning about third of that if lucky.”

Meanwhile, former Huddersfield Giants prop Eorl Crabtree believes that such a move for Murphy is the best thing that can happen for England.

Crabtree tweeted: “IMO this is best for British rugby league long term. to attract new players there has to be more opportunity, Not just in England but in the best comp in the world, with the potential to become a superstar. In time our national team will improve. Hero’s will be born.”

For former referee Richard Silverwood, the salary cap needs to be increased to stop the exodus happening.

Silverwood tweeted: “Our game needs to stop this. Salary cap must increase otherwise the drain of talent will continue. Superstars in our game puts bums on seats. Half empty stadiums and talent leaving is worrying.”

Pryce, whose own son Will will be heading to the NRL at the end of 2023, tweeted: “If a young kid is on 20k they’ve done well. Most young players will more likely to be on 10-15k a year.”

It’s obvious that more money in a completely different culture with a warm climate and the chance to progress in the biggest league in the world is an incredible pull and, as things stand, the exodus will not be stopped just yet.