St Helens stalwart James Roby reveals Super League 2023 will be his last in rugby league

ST HELENS stalwart James Roby has revealed that Super League 2023 will be his last.

After a career forged at the highest level, Roby flirted with the idea of retirement at the end of 2022, but etched a new one-year deal with Saints.

With six Super League titles and four Challenge Cup successes under his belt, Roby is 468 appearances deep into his Saints career.

But 2023 will be his last.

“I’m thankful I made the right decision I think, I’m all geared up for this one. This one will be my last one definitely I think,” Roby told The Sportsman.

“I’ve got a few too many signs now and I know myself and within myself what my body is capable of and obviously mentally as well.

“But, I’m really looking forward to it, I obviously and hopefully want it to be another successful year for us at St Helens.”

Roby’s aim is clear for 2023: win five Super League titles in a row.

“I think obviously we’re enjoying a great period of success for the club at the moment and I’ve enjoyed being a part of that, part of the team and the kind of culture and everything that we’ve got going at St Helens at the moment.

“It makes it that bit more difficult to step away when it’s going so well, so I want to be a part of it one more year and hopefully be a part of lifting a couple more trophies. Obviously the ultimate aim is to go five in a row.”