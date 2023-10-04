Sam Tomkins on what he will do in 2024, Channel 4 role, opponents St Helens and love for Catalans Dragons

SAM TOMKINS is preparing for his last ever game at the Stade Gilbert Brutus this weekend when Catalans Dragons host St Helens in the semi-final play-offs.

The Dragons go up against the reigning champions after finishing in second in the Super League table, but for Tomkins it will be extra special having made the south of France his and family’s home in his five-year spell at Catalans.

“I know it’s the last time I will play at home and I’m very lucky to have played a lot of times here before. It will be special and I’m very fortunate that my last game here would be such a big one,” Tomkins said.

“I decided I was retiring early this year, every week people have said it’s the last time I’m doing something but none of them have really mattered except this one.

“I didn’t expect the club to be such a big part of my life, I thought I was coming for two or three years then I would go back to England. I’ve been here for five yers and had two children in France. This is home for us so it isn’t what I expected it would be.

“I was speaking to someone else the other day about whether I am seen as a Wigan or Catalans player now. My kids don’t remember anything of my time at Wigan, they see me as a Dragons player.”

In terms of his side’s opposition, St Helens, Tomkins believes that Paul Wellens’ side wouldn’t have been too happy with how they performed against Warrington Wolves in a 16-8 victory last week.

“I don’t think either team would have been happy with how they played last week, St Helens should have scored more points and were unlucky with some things but Saints were the better team.

“It was a tough game, they had to grind it out and it wasn’t easy. It was very good preparation for a semi-final.”

Tomkins watched that fixture first hand in his broadcasting role with Channel 4, but he insists that he views the game differently as a pundit to what he does as a player.

“It’s not difficult, the TV work that I do is separate. I watch it differently as a a broadcaster which is different when we talk about is as a group.

“We did some video today and we picked things up that I didn’t even see.”

What will Tomkins be doing in 2024 after retiring?

“I will be staying in an ambassador role and helping out wherever is needed,” Tomkins said.

“That could be with sponsors or other areas of the club with a view to working out if there is a role in rugby league for me.

“I will still be doing broadcasting, but the owner (Bernard Guasch) asked if I would still stay part of the Dragons when I finished playing and it was an easy yes.

“There is no specific role as of yet.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.