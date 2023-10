Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s League Express podcast, Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN discuss Penrith Panthers shock comeback Grand Final win. They also review Saints and Hull KR’s play-off wins and discuss this weekend’s semi final match-ups. They also give their thoughts on rumours surrounding Brodie Croft’s potential transfer to a Super League rival.