Sam Tomkins reveals decision on England future and gives Shaun Wane verdict

ENGLAND captain Sam Tomkins will continue to be available for internationals and hopes that Shaun Wane will be kept on as head coach “if he still has the drive”.

While Wane’s international future is in the balance after England’s World Cup campaign ended at the semi-final stage last year, Tomkins is committed to the cause if his services remain in demand.

“I’ll never retire from internationals,” he said.

“When I retire from rugby, I’ll be retiring from club and country at the same time.”

Asked if he would like to see Wane remain in post, Tomkins said: “Yes, I would. He had a funny start as he didn’t coach for two years because of Covid. It was frustrating for a while, but he put in place some great things.

“I think the question is: “Does Shaun want to do it?” The World Cup was a huge focus. We need to know if he still has the drive. If he has, it’s a no brainer. He is the man for the job.”

Tomkins is 34 in March and accepts he is coming to the end of a glorious playing career that began in 2009.

“I’m not sure how long I’ll play yet,” he said.

“I’m in the last year of my contract and my career’s really on a year-to-year basis from now. I’m content with my career. I’ve been very lucky with teams I’ve played in. I’ve had more than my fair share of good times.

“But I know I’m one decent injury from packing in. If I’m honest, I couldn’t come back from a major injury now. It’s not worth it.”

Tomkins’ desire for success is as strong as ever as he looks to add to his haul of three Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and two Man of Steel awards.

“That’s definitely the case,” he said.

“We got to the Grand Final in 2021 but lost. My drive to win trophies is the same as it was when I was 19 or 20. To be part of the first Catalans Dragons team to win the Grand Final would be great. Lots of the people here deserve success.”

