Sam Walters explains why he joined Wigan Warriors from Leeds Rhinos

SAM WALTERS has explained why he made the move to Wigan Warriors from Leeds Rhinos.

The towering second-row forward was one of Leeds’ best players during the 2023 Super League season, which raised question marks around the Rhinos’ faithful as to why he was allowed to leave.

For Walters, however, the lure of the Warriors and head coach Matt Peet’s expectations, were enough to convince him to make the move.

“It’s the biggest club there is in my opinion,” Walters said.

“When I sat down with Matt (Peet), he was really honest with me when I spoke to him about what he wants from me and I couldn’t picture myself going anywhere else or playing for anyone else.

“I knew it would be a tough move, I didn’t think it would be as tough with my injury but I’m glad I made that decision and that I pushed myself out of my comfort zone to start again. I’m really happy.”

So has Wigan lived up to Walters’ expectations?

“Everyone throws the name ‘Wigan’ around and what it’s like, but you don’t know what it’s like until you’re here.

“It’s a special place and I’m really grateful to be here. It’s been a collective welcome from everyone. It’s not just the older boys putting their arms around you, the younger boys made themselves known too.

“The way everyone has conducted themselves, it’s a great environment to be in and it’s a great place to learn. Everyone wants to be the best and get better at what they do.”

