Sam Wood ‘grateful’ for contract extension at Hull KR

Sam Wood has thanked Hull KR for showing faith in him by activating a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club for 2023.

The centre joined the Robins from Huddersfield Giants ahead of this season and has made twelve appearances to date, scoring three tries.

Wood’s initial contract was only for a season but Hull KR have moved to retain his services for longer, for which the 24-year-old is grateful.

“It’s great that the club have made the decision to extend the deal early,” said Wood, who has also played on the wing and in the back-row this year but is currently out with a knee injury.

“I’m really grateful that they’re showing some faith in me for next year. I can’t wait to crack on once I’m back from injury and help the boys.

“After a couple of games, I really found my feet and was probably playing some of the best rugby I’ve played.

“I’m loving my time over here and I can’t wait to be here next year too. It’s been made seamless by the club and an easy transition.”