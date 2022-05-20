Hull KR awarded full Elite Academy Licence after initial rejection

Hull KR have been awarded an Elite Academy Licence running until the end of 2027.

The Robins were one of three clubs who were told last year by the RFL that would not be awarded a licence from this season onwards.

Following the threat of legal action, the RFL backtracked and Hull KR, along with Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers, were given probationary licences for 2022-23.

Now the East Yorkshire outfit have been awarded a full licence, with the RFL’s chief on-field officer Dave Rotherham saying the club had “responded so positively to the challenge of driving up the standards in their Academy”.

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said: “We are proud to achieve Elite Academy Licence status. It provides the official recognition of all the work and investment we have placed into our Academy system.

“Our focus of driving the Academy forwards and creating pathways for our younger players has never changed, with several Academy players joining the first team squad this season, and no doubt more to follow in 2023.

“We are also now underpinning the licence with additional sound administrate procedures, welfare support and educational opportunities to support our players’ development.

“The elite grading is excellent news for everyone involved in the club and recognition of the hard work Ben (Lazenby), Jason (Netherton) and the Academy staff have put in.”