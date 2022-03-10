Saturday’s Super League squads – Tomkins returns for Dragons

ENGLAND fullback Sam Tomkins is back in Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad to face his old club Wigan Warriors on Saturday after missing the 24-18 win at Warrington Wolves through injury.

Julian Bousquet, Matthieu Laguerre and Arthur Mourgue remain sidelined, and Dylan Napa is banned, but Dean Whare and Joe Chan are back from injuries and Micky McIlorum and Gil Dudson from suspensions.

It’s a second successive game on French soil for Wigan, who edged out Toulouse Olympique 29-28 to make it four wins from four.

Catalans Dragons: Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Fouad Yaha, Mitchell Pearce, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Micky McIlorum, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Seguier, Mickael Goudemand, Arthur Romano, Tyrone May, Jordan Dezaria, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins.

Wigan Warriors: Jake Bibby, Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Patrick Mago, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Kaide Ellis, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Jai Field, Abbas Miski,

Brad O’Neill.

Huddersfield hooker Danny Levi returns from suspension for the home clash with Castleford Tigers on Saturday.

Veteran forward Michael Lawrence is also back in the reckoning as Ian Watson’s side try to build on their 34-2 home win over Salford Red Devils.

Kiwi forward Sebastine Ikahihifo could make his 100th Super League appearance.

Castleford coach Lee Radford is plotting his second win in charge after getting off the mark against his old club Hull, who were beaten 33-26.

Former Huddersfield pair Jake Mamo and Kenny Edwards are back after injuries while Liam Watts returns from suspension.

Huddersfield Giants: Will Pryce, Jermaine McGillvary, Ricky Leutele, Ashton Golding, Tui Lolohea, Chris Hill, Danny Levi, Michael Lawrence, Chris McQueen, Luke Yates, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Owen Trout, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam O’Brien, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Louis Senior, Oliver Russell, Oliver Roberts, Innes Senior.

Castleford Tigers: Derrell Olpherts, Jordan Turner, Jake Mamo, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, George Lawler, Kenny Edwards, Joe Westerman, Mahe Fonua, Tyla Hepi, James Clare, Alex Sutcliffe, Daniel Smith, Greg Eden, Cheyse Blair, Suaia Matagi, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Gareth O’Brien, Cain Robb.