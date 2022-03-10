Panthers too hot for Manly

Penrith Panthers may have been without their Clive Churchill Medal winner Nathan Cleary tonight in the opening match of the 2022 NRL season at PointsBet Stadium, but they shrugged off their star man’s absence to produce a compelling performance that suggests they will be strong contenders to hold on to their title this season against all comers.

Captained by the superb Isaah Yeo, the Panthers dominated the Sea Eagles throughout, with Cleary’s replacement Sean O’Sullivan proving to be a more than adequate replacement, while little was seen of Tom Trbojevic, the Sea Eagles’ Dally M Medal winner in 2021, who was effectively bottled up all night by an eager home defence.

The Tigers had two early tries disallowed for obstructions before Izack Tago, the 19-year-old Dally M Rookie of the Year in 2021, touched down for the opening try of the new season after 17 minutes, with Stephen Crichton following up with a second try twelve minutes later.

The Sea Eagles had been outgunned in the first half, but shortly before the interval a sparkling move saw them head downfield with debutant Ethan Bullemor scoring a try that promised to bring them back into the game.

That promise was not fulfilled in the second half, however, as Jarome Luai, Api Koroisau and Liam Martin added further tries, with no reply from the Sea Eagles in front of a healthy opening-night crowd of almost 17,000.

Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards 2 Charlie Staines 3 Izack Tago 4 Stephen Crichton 5 Brian To’o 6 Jarome Luai 7 Sean O’Sullivan 8 Moses Leota 9 Apisai Koroisau 10 James Fisher-Harris 11 Viliame Kikau 12 Liam Martin 13 Isaah Yeo; Interchange: 14 Mitch Kenny 15 Scott Sorensen 16 Spencer Leniu 20 Jaeman Salmon; 18th man (not used) 18 Chris Smith

Tries: Tago, Crichton, Luai, Koriosau, Martin

Goals: Crichton 4/5

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic 2 Jason Saab 3 Brad Parker 4 Morgan Harper 5 Reuben Garrick 6 Kieran Foran 7 Daly Cherry-Evans 8 Toafofoa Sipley 9 Lachlan Croker 10 Martin Taupau 11 Haumole Olakau’atu 12 Ethan Bullemor 13 Jake Trbojevic; Interchange: 14 Tolutau Koula 15 Karl Lawton 16 Sean Keppie 17 Taniela Paseka; 18th man (not used) 18 Morgan Boyle

Tries: Bullemor

Goals: Garrick

Half-time: 12-6

Penalty Count: 4-7

Referee: Adam Gee

Attendance: 16,901