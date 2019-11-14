SBW ready for new rivalries in Super League

Sonny Bill Williams has warned his new Super League opponents he’s ready for them to come looking for him once he steps onto the field.

The Kiwi megastar was unveiled at a press conference at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Thursday following his multi-million-pound move to the Wolfpack.

Head coach Brian McDermott said he didn’t expect to see the best of the 34-year-old until the final third of the season.

However, Williams will be an undoubted target of many Super League players from day one, with the attraction of getting one over the man dubbed rugby’s David Beckham or LeBron James a big incentive.

But Williams has no issue with opponents coming after them, and insisted he will be waiting.

“It comes with the territory,” he said.

“Throughout the years there’s always been someone trying to come take me off but people have to remember that when in the jungle there’s those that can contain the hunter. I’ve always had that sort of mentality.

“I’ve been thinking about the challenge of Super League and how much I’ve enjoyed playing over here in England during my career.

“It’s great that I have a relationship with Brian where he’s been really transparent of what he expects from me. The first ten rounds I’ll be trying to fit in with the style Toronto play and get up to speed. I see that as hard work.”

The forward, who is set to earn around £2.6million per year, also has his sights set on expanding the game in North America during his two years with the club.

“I am a sportsman but I need to have a purpose and something I believe in,” he said. After speaking to Brian [McDermott] his philosophy on how he wants to play the game, I can be really suited to his style.

“What they are trying to achieve on and off the field is special. Some will ask about the challenge and what if it fails, but what if we succeed and what if I am a part of that?

“North America, if that door opens, the amount of opportunities for young players coming through – for themselves and their families – would be amazing.”