Oliver Gildart set for four to five months out after shoulder surgery

Oliver Gildart will miss the start of the Super League season following shoulder surgery.

The Wigan centre dislocated his shoulder in Great Britain’s defeat to Tonga and has been forced to go under the knife.

He is now due to be out for four to five months, leaving Adrian Lam without his star centre for at least the opening two months of the campaign.

“It’s a blow as Oliver is a quality player,” said head coach Adrian Lam.

“But injuries are part and parcel of a sport as tough as rugby league and his misfortune presents another member of our squad with an opportunity to contribute in the early weeks of the 2020 season.

“The surgery was a success and we’ll support the player throughout his rehabilitation process to get him on the road to recovery as soon as possible.”