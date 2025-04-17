Scotland rugby league season to begin with nines tournament in Edinburgh

THE 2025 Scotland RL season will open on Saturday, May 10 with a nines tournament in Edinburgh.

The league campaign is expected to comprise four teams, with an as-yet-unnamed side set to join Edinburgh Eagles, Forth Valley Vikings and Glasgow in aiming to reach the Grand Final on Saturday, August 9, with the venue to be confirmed at a later date.

Barry McGuffog, Scotland RL operations and league director, told League Express: “The intention is for the existing three clubs to run nines tournaments, and to try to provide opportunities for those wanting to give League a go. This will hopefully generate interest in the game and increase participation.

“The aim will also be to provide a greater representative programme, while officials and coaching courses are planned. Details will be released shortly.”