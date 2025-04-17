Joe Ofahengaue joins Leigh Leopards following Parramatta Eels exit

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of Tonga international prop forward Joe Ofahengaue from Parramatta Eels on a three-and-a-half-year contract to the end of the 2028 season.

Ofahengaue, 29, has over 200 NRL appearances to his name and has represented Tonga on seven occasions. He has played for Queensland in three State of Origin games.

The Leopards were the only Super League club to still have a quota spot remaining and now head coach Adrian Lam has got his man.

Leigh’s head of rugby, Chris Chester said: “Joe is a huge signing for the club for the rest of the current season and three years beyond.

“He’s an unbelievable player with a wealth of experience who has played for his country, in State of Origin and as a first grade regular for over ten years. Joe will add size and power to our middle unit.

“Despite all that to his name he’s still at a relatively young age and we feel his best rugby years are still ahead of him. I’m delighted to get his signature over the line.

“Adrian and I spoke to him, and he’s thrilled to be joining the Leopards. I must thank Mark O’Neill, the football manager at the Eels, for agreeing to Joe’s release. I played with Mark at Hull KR in 2007 and we have a good relationship. I’d also like to acknowledge the great assistance of Joe’s representative, Paul Sutton.

“Most of all I’d like to thank Derek for his continued investment in the club which makes huge signings such as this one possible.

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam said: “Joe is a player that I have watched and admired for a very long time.

“Joe has always been a great leader within the group and now with over 200 NRL games he will bring another level of experience with him to our squad

“Joe is a big body, who is explosive in both attack and defence, and is a player who will fit into our team perfectly.

“He is the exact player that we need to boost our forward pack size and a lead from the front.

“As mentioned, Joe has over 200 NRL matches experience, he has played State of Origin and has played test matches for his country.

“His arrival into the Leopards Den will be very timely and will lift the group to another level.

“I have spoken to Joe and he and his wife and family are very excited for the next part of this journey. He has followed Leigh Leopards closely and knows the trajectory we are on as a club and he wants to be a part of that moving forward.

“He feels his best rugby is still in front of him and he hopes he can win the Leigh fans over with his tough, rugged, direct and aggressive style of rugby and is looking forward to playing in front of our fans.”

Auckland born of Tongan descent, Ofahengaue made his NRL debut for Brisbane Broncos in 2015 and over the course of six seasons as a first-grade regular clocked up over one hundred appearances. He then moved to Wests Tigers before joining the Eels during 2023.

After moving to Australia as a nine-year-old, Ofahengaue played his junior rugby with Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos and in 2014 represented Queensland under-20s and the Junior Kangaroos.

The 29-year-old marked his first season in first grade by playing in the NRL Grand Final when Broncos lost 17-16 in golden point extra time to a North Queensland Cowboys team that included ex-Leopards’ captain John Asiata. He completed a momentous breakthrough season by making his international debut for Tonga.

After establishing himself in first grade Ofahengaue’s stand-out, powerhouse performances saw him earn Queensland selection in 2019 and play a starring role in Tonga Invitational’s historic 16-12 victory over Australia in Auckland.

Ofahengaue won the Wests Tigers’ player of the year award in 2022 before leaving the club in mid-season 2023 to join Parramatta, for whom he played in the opening six rounds of the current season.