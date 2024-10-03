Scott Taylor compared to former Super League coach as new Goole Vikings boss addresses Hull FC link

IN Goole Vikings’ first press conference since being announced as League One’s newest franchise, their newest head coach, Scott Taylor, was likened to a former Super League coach by ex-Hull FC chief executive James Clark.

That former Super League coach is Lee Radford, who helped Hull to back-to-back Challenge Cup successes in the late 2010s.

Radford is currently defence coach with rugby union side Northampton Saints, but Taylor spoke of his pride at having been compared to “a genuine good friend”.

“I’ve worked under some bad coaches and some good coaches but I have taken a lot from different coaches,” Taylor said.

“I’m not as hard as him! It’s an honour to have that comparison, but I’ve got to go out there and make it happen.

“He was my longest-serving coach, he is a genuine good friend so that’s when you know you’ve got a good coach.

“I have reached out to him, I’ve spoken to him about a few things and other opportunities. I did have a chance to go to union but rugby league is in my blood.”

Of course, with Taylor and Clark on board at Goole, and with Jamie Shaul being linked with a move, the Vikings’ link with Hull FC has been noticed – but Taylor wants good relationships with all clubs.

“Clubs who are very close by, we want to build great relationships with them off the field too. Clubs will be looking at players that can be made available.

“But there is no link to Hull FC, it’s just another team that we want to build a relationship with like others in the area

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast