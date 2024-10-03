Super League-linked Anthony Milford given unlikely offer

SUPER-LEAGUE linked halfback Anthony Milford has been given an unlikely offer to prolong his NRL career into the 2025 season.

Milford, who has been plying his trade for the Dolphins in the NRL, has been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere after his contract ran out at the end of the 2024 campaign.

However, with the Samoa international playing a key role with Redcliffe towards the back end of the year, new head coach Kristian Woolf has offered Milford a 12-month extension for 2025.

Milford was once the highest-paid player in Brisbane’s history with a $1 million contract, but it was the start of a steady decline with just an average of ten games per season being played over the past five seasons.

In fact, the 30-year-old has registered just two appearances for the Dolphins in 2024, with head coach Wayne Bennett preferring to field the likes of Isaiya Katoa and Sean O’Sullivan.

However, Woolf looks to be impressed enough to hand Milford a lifeline – right under the noses of Super League clubs.

