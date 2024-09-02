Sean Long ‘humbled’ after Oldham complete remarkable League One title-winning season

SEAN LONG was a very happy man as Oldham lifted the League One title at the end of a remarkable season.

Oldham finished the campaign with 19 league victories and just one defeat – to Keighley Cougars, who came seven points behind the Roughyeds in second place.

They were presented with the League One trophy after the final game of the season, in which Oldham outclassed Workington Town 56-0 in front of 2,681 at Boundary Park, their biggest crowd of the season.

They were favourites to win the third tier from the outset, after a big spending drive followed last year’s takeover by a consortium including club legend Mike Ford and local businessman Mick Harrington. Current Chairman Bill Quinn became involved soon after and is now the majority shareholder, alongside Ford, with Harrington having departed.

The trophy was lifted by a former Super League winner in captain Jordan Turner, while other high-profile names in the squad include Kieran Dixon, Danny Craven, Joe Wardle and Elijah Taylor.

With the season finished, Long – who took charge ahead of pre-season – could acknowledge: “The pressure was on when I first came in.

“We said we wanted to put a team together which would get us promoted. Credit to all the staff and players, they’ve worked really hard to get us in this situation.

“All the fans who have traveled up and down the country have also been immense. It’s been unbelievable and a bit humbling.”

Oldham finished with a flourish via their ten-try success over Workington, while the defensive shutout was their seventh of the season – their best defensive record since 1911.

They conceded 144 points in their 20 games – just over seven per match – while also posting 885 points (44 per match), statistics which capture their total dominance over the division.

“That was a little carrot I dangled before the game, that I wanted to keep it to zero,” added Long.

“I’m so happy for the boys. They’ve worked their backsides off since November.

“It’s a very special day for me and my family but also for the town, for the board, for the sponsors, and for the lads. Without those people, this wouldn’t be happening today. I’m immensely proud.

“It’ll take a while for it to sink in. I know we got (the title) knocked off three weeks ago, but it’s not sunk in yet properly. I’m a bit gobsmacked to be honest.”

