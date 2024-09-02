Warrington Wolves forward Paul Vaughan among five Super League players banned

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Paul Vaughan has been banned for three matches following his red card in Friday’s defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Vaughan was dismissed in the eleventh minute for a high tackle on Leigh’s Owen Trout.

The match review panel have given the Australian a three-match ban and £250 fine for Grade D head contact, meaning he will miss the remainder of the Super League regular season.

Vaughan is one of five players to be suspended following the latest round of Super League matches.

Fenton Rogers has also been banned for three games for Grade D head contact following his red card in Huddersfield Giants’ home defeat to St Helens on Sunday.

Rogers will miss the rest of the season for the incident involving Saints’ Tee Ritson, plus another match after separately being handed a one-game ban for Grade B dangerous contact.

Huddersfield team-mate Sam Hewitt has also received a one-game suspension for Grade B dangerous contact.

Sylvester Namo has received a two-game suspension for Grade C dangerous contact, and Liam Horne a one-match ban for head contact, after both were sent to the sin bin during Castleford Tigers’ win at Hull FC on Saturday.

Additionally, St Helens’ Jonny Lomax, Will Lovell of London Broncos (both dangerous contact) and Salford Red Devils’ Brad Singleton (head contact) received £250 fines for Grade B charges.

