Sean O’Loughlin on the challenge that comes with seven-year contracts for Wigan Warriors coaches

SEAN O’LOUGHLIN is well aware that Wigan’s coaching team cannot rest on their laurels after signing mammoth new contracts with the club.

Head coach Matt Peet and his two assistants, O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai, have penned new seven-year deals to keep them contracted to the world champions until the end of 2030.

Former Warriors captain O’Loughlin, who has been highly-praised for his defensive work in particular with the team, is now in his fourth season as an assistant since his playing retirement.

“It’s definitely an honour to be offered to be here for that amount of time as it gives us confidence that we’re doing something right,” he said.

“It’s kind of a challenge as well to be around here for seven years, as that means we’ve got to adapt and learn while still being good in seven years’ time.

“We can’t just rely on what we’re doing now, so it will be a big task to still be performing next year and the year after.”

O’Loughlin says constantly learning has been the key to his success: “You’re learning lessons on the go all the time, which is why I’m in a good place.

“I’ve got a lot of great staff around me on the coaching side of things – the strength and conditioning, the physios, you’re tapping into that side of things as well as a coach, it’s not just on the field.

“Those little lessons are what ultimately improves the big picture of your game.

“Tommy and I are similar, because we’ve got the experience on the field that makes you feel tactically and technically that you know the game.

“But to get your messages and points across, and get people to understand what you want them to do, that’s probably where you’re learning the coaching techniques every week.”

The new deals follow an extraordinary run of success since Peet took charge ahead of the 2022 season, winning every honour since.

After claiming the Challenge Cup in his first season, he brought Leuluai onto the coaching staff following his playing retirement to replace Brisbane Broncos-bound Lee Briers.

Together, the trio led Wigan to the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final glory in 2023, and then backed that up last month with World Club Challenge success.

“The opportunity to continue leading this team of players and staff is a special responsibility and one that makes me very proud,” said Peet.

“I am delighted to extend my contract. To have the expertise and friendship of Sean and Tommy beside me is a great source of strength.”

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said the new deals had been in the works since pre-season.

“Part of my role is to look ahead constantly, and I always need to contemplate our next steps should the coaches decide to move on,” he added.

“Our trio of coaches, led by Matt Peet, have not only won matches and trophies but also the hearts of the players, the fans and the communities they represent.”

