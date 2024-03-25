The Garry Schofield Column: Farewell to Hull KR legend Phil Lowe, one of the greatest British forwards

IT WAS a privilege to have known Phil Lowe, and I’d like to add my condolences to those which have flowed since the announcement of his death at the age of 74.

He had an incredible career, playing more than 400 matches for Hull KR, winning a title with both them and Manly and of course helping Great Britain to World Cup glory in 1972.

His spell as Lions team manager came after my international career ended, but I know from the great bloke that he was, and from talking to the lads who were involved, that it was a job he took huge pride in and did really well.

Phil was Hull KR through and through, and served as chairman after doing pretty well as coach of York, but it’s as a superb, strong-running second-rower that he will be best remembered.

I love delving into the Rugby League history books, and from what I’ve read of that Cumberland king Dick Huddart, and what I saw of Phil as he was helping Hull KR win the title in 1978-79, then the Challenge Cup in 1979-80, I reckon those two were probably the best second-rowers this country has ever produced.

Phil was a big, strong, tough bloke, but he was speedy and skilful as well, and when folk talk about players people will pay to see, he was undoubtedly in that bracket.

In know from conversations with them that the late, great Hull KR ace Roger Millward, and Mal Reilly, who was with Phil at Manly, loved playing alongside him, and that’s quite a compliment.

He was an absolute legend at Hull KR and always entertaining company, not afraid to speak his mind and always worth listening to.

Rest in peace, Phil.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.