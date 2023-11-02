Seb Bechara vows to ‘smash the French’ as England renew wheelchair rivalry

SEB BECHARA has lit the fuse for an explosive two-match international wheelchair Rugby League battle by declaring: “I can’t wait to put that England shirt on, go out and sing the national anthem and smash the French!”

The 29-year-old, last year’s Golden Boot winner, will take on France at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Sunday (November 5, 3.15pm) and he is expecting a “gladiatorial” clash.

A crowd of over 4,000 is expected for the game which is being broadcast live on the BBC, before a return match in Marseille on November 25.

The two-match series revisits the intense rivalry between the two countries, which was last seen in the World Cup Final where England won a dramatic game in the closing minutes.

Bechara isn’t over-stating his enthusiasm when he told League Express that he cannot wait to put on the England colours this week.

“I’m honestly mega, mega excited,” he said, adding: “It’s been a full year now since we played an international and there’s nothing quite like it, it’s the best feeling ever.

“It gives you a proper sense of pride and purpose and I’m really looking forward to getting out there.”

He makes no apologies for his eagerness to “smash” the opposition, despite many of his opponents being close friends as Bechara lives in Perpignan and plays for Catalans Dragons’ wheelchair side, which has three players in the French national squad.

“I’m sure they want to smash me too, that’s what friends are for,” he said.

“It’s great for our game to have this annual gladiatorial battle and I love facing up to my friends like that.

“Wheelchair Rugby League is ultra-competitive, really physical and often brutal. It’s exciting and exhilarating, you want to give everything for your country.

“It’s such a special game in front of what should be a great crowd and I can’t wait to line up alongside my England team-mates, including some new faces.

“This level of sport is the greatest challenge and I’m always up for a challenge and we are playing against the best.”

Bechara is keen to exorcise a few ghosts from the controversies which surrounded last year’s final, which ended in discord when French officials complained about England’s aggressive tactics and over-use of able-bodied players, while the decisions and behaviour of French official Laurent Abrial, for which he received a three-year ban, also drew negative attention.

He said: “I still feel really frustrated from last year because although we won the World Cup Final I thought we only showed 50 per cent of what we’ve got.

“A four-point winning margin didn’t really show how well we prepared and hopefully this time there will be no ref-talk or disability talk, we want to show that we are the better team full-stop.

“I don’t think any of the French players have ever complained, it’s the team management which took a certain stance but none of the players have ever expressed any issues. They agree more with the English views.

“It all adds to the spice of the fixture and such intense rivalry can only be good for the exposure of our game.

“It’s important that we build upon this genuine rivalry, it’s what supporters and viewers on TV want. We need this massive clash between France and England every year and as players we get really excited about it.

“You know it’s going to be a thrilling, competitive game. We’ve had three World Cup Finals and they have all finished within a four-point margin. Nobody knows who is going to win until the final moments.”

