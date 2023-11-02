England suffer three injury blows as Shaun Wane leaves out Hull KR star Mikey Lewis

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-player squad for the third – and final – fixture of the three-game series against Tonga at Leeds’ AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium on Saturday (4 November, 2.30pm).

George Williams is set to return to the side after serving a two-game suspension, the Warrington Wolves halfback returning to the role of captain in place of stand-in skipper Jack Welsby who led the team to victories at St Helens and Huddersfield. Williams’ Wolves teammate Ben Currie is also set for his first appearance of the series.

Prop-forward Tyler Dupree comes into the squad after a successful season which saw him make his international debut against France in April, before sealing a domestic League Leaders’ and Betfred Super League Grand Final double with Wigan Warriors.

Robbie Mulhern is in line to earn his first England cap since 2018, the Leigh Leopards forward having been named in Wane’s squad for the first time in the series after a season which saw him lift the Betfred Challenge Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Morgan Smithies and Josh Thewlis – who were both called up earlier this week – are also named in the squad.

Sydney Roosters loose forward Victor Radley misses out with a groin strain. Toby King has been ruled out with an ankle sprain whilst winger Tommy Makinson is again side-lined with a wrist injury.

England Head Coach Shaun Wane said: “I’m really pleased to be able to give everyone who was named in my original squad the opportunity to feature in this series. Robbie, Tyler and Ben have all had impressive seasons at club level and deserve their call-up into the side for this final game against Tonga.

“It’s great to be able to welcome George back into the fold as England captain. Mikey [Lewis] has been brilliant in the opening two games, but I had always said George would come back in once his suspension was served

“I’m really confident that the squad I’ve selected can get the job done and finish the series in style in front of a packed house in Leeds.”

England lead the series 2-0 following victories at St Helens (22-18) and Huddersfield (14-4).

England 19-player squad

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (both Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

