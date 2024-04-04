Secret ‘NRL America’ talks underway for £18 million, 10-team US Super League competition

SECRET talks are reportedly underway to create an £18 million, 10-team US Super League competition named ‘NRL America’.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has revealed that a consortium has met with ARLC (Australian Rugby League Commission) chief Peter V’landys to create a rugby league competition in the US following the historic double-header held in Las Vegas this week.

Rugby League America (RLA) boss Steve Scanlan, who is a businessman based in Brisbane, has already been in talks with V’landys about a potential league to come into fruition by 2025 which would be governed by private investors.

The consortium will offer branding rights and a stake to the ARLC in a bid to help grow the NRL’s presence in North America.

The league, to be operational by 2025, would be owned and governed by private investors. While the ARL Commission would not be expected to run the competition, the consortium is prepared to offer an ownership stake, and official branding rights, to give the NRL a bona fide, long-term presence in North America.

“This will easily be the most professional proposal that has been seen in the history of American rugby league,” Scanlan told the Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve held preliminary talks with Peter V’landys on behalf of our consortium.

“The discussions were positive and it’s a great launch pad into the North American rugby league market.

“The timing is uncanny. The NRL is going to Vegas and if they could generate $200m over the next four to five years, this will be a springboard to a fully fledged American Rugby League competition, allowing us to leverage the momentum on what will take place in Las Vegas.

“Our proposal has substance. We know we have a lot of hard work ahead. The first five years are crucial.

“We could certainly do this without the NRL, but if the NRL was to come on-board, the synergies and partnership opportunities would be enormous for the game in America and lend an amount of legitimacy to what we are doing, giving everyone that much more confidence.

“We are absolutely open to the competition being called NRL America if the NRL wanted to be a part of it.”

