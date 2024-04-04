Castleford Tigers forward George Lawler suffers seizure and bleed on the brain

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that George Lawler suffered a seizure through the night at home and was taken to hospital.

The club released this statement today: “Scans have shown George has a small bleed on his brain. He’s awake and feeling well. He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.

“We ask that people respect George and his family’s privacy at this time. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes for his recovery.”

Get well soon, George.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.