Sene-Lefao banned for using knees

Jesse Sene-Lefao will miss Thursday’s play-off eliminator after being charged for dropping his knee onto Oliver Partington.

The Castleford forward was sent off for the offence and has been slapped with a Grade C charge, which carries a two-match ban.

The victim, Partington, has also been charged for a tackle of Cheyse Blair later in the game and has been handed a one-match ban, meaning he will miss Friday’s game against Salford.

Hull Kingston Rovers hooker Matt Parcell has been cited for a Grade C dangerous contact offence and has been handed a three-match ban, while Leeds’ Luke Briscoe and Warrington’s Matty Smith have landed one-match bans for Grade B offences.

Meanwhile, London’s James Cunningham could face a period penalty ban after copping a Grade F charge for unacceptable language. The incident has been referred to a tribunal.

Full list of charges:

Matt Parcell (Hull KR) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 3 Match Penalty Notice

Luke Briscoe (Leeds) – Grade B Drops with Knees – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Matty Smith (Warrington) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jesse Sene-Lefao (Castleford) – Grade C Strikes with Knee – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Oliver Partington (Wigan) – Grade A Strikes with Arm – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Matthew Wright (Newcastle) – Grade D High Tackle – Refer to Tribunal

Danny Tickle (Workington) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Oliver Brooks (Widnes) – Grade F Unacceptable Language – Refer to Tribunal

James Cunningham (London) – Grade F Unacceptable Language – Refer to Tribunal