Widnes sign hometown hero Grady

Widnes Vikings have named back-rower Shane Grady as the club’s latest signing for 2020.

Grady, who was born in Widnes, joins the club after three years with Halifax, where he made 59 appearances and scored 11 tries.

He missed the majority of the current campaign with an ACL injury but will be fully fit ahead of next season.

It will be his second spell with the Vikings, having played with the club between 2008 and 2011, scoring 24 tries in 75 games.

“I loved my time here the first time round all those years ago and I am excited to come back,” he said.

“As soon as I found out that Widnes were going part-time, my full concentration was on returning to the club, and I am made up to finally sign.

“Part-time rugby suits me down to the ground but before anything else I am a Widnes fan. I travelled down to Wembley to watch the lads, and to play for your hometown club is special. I didn’t think it would ever happen again, so to get that opportunity to come back and sign a two-year deal is a dream come true.”