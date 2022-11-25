Serbia and Turkey women set for Euro B South clash

The final match in the women’s Euro B South competition takes place tomorrow, Saturday, when Serbia host Turkey at the at the FC BASK Arena in Beograd (kick off 3 pm local time).

The match will be the first time the Turkish women have travelled abroad to play as they contest the newly inaugurated Sokollu Mehmed Pasha Cup, named after a notable figure of the Ottoman Empire.

Dragan Pavlović, SRLF competition’s director, noted: “We have been preparing a lot for this first game at home to Turkey. The winner of our group is already known in Greece but I expect an interesting game. Serbia and Turkey have a special bond and women’s rugby league gives us a greater opportunity to strengthen those ties.”

Turkey women’s head coach, Oytun Colok, said: “We are looking forward to an historic event, the first time ever a Turkish women’s rugby league team will be playing aboard. The girls are excited to be part of this wonderful occasion.”

The match will be livestreamed on the Serbian Rugby League Federation Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/SerbianRLF/

SERBIA WOMEN’S SQUAD : Ksenija Bogojevic, Teodora Djordjevic, Sanja Floric, Teodora Marin, Natasa Vignjevic (Dorcol), Anastasija Karanovic, Katarina Veljanovsku (Partisan 1953) Ljiljana Bajic, Nika Bajic, Karolina Blizanac, Tamara Bosnjak, Jovana Fridl, Natasa Kovacevic, Marija Maslakovic, Natalija Simic, Marija Simovic, Sanja Starcevic, Jelena Stojiljkovic, Anastasija Đorđević (Red Star)

TURKEY WOMEN’S SQUAD : Aslihan Helvaci, Ayse Miray Doyuk, Beyzanur Oktay, Ecem Acıkgoz, Elif Cinar, Elif Yilmaz, Hafize Berin Donmez, Nazife Taskin, Nurbanu Yorubulut, Ozlem Kaya, Selin Ardal, Tugcu Akkus (Ankara Frigler RLC), Ece Tekin, Elif Kutlu, Gozde Gor, Nazlican Filiz (Kadikoy Bulls RC), Derya Sanliturk, Meryem Savk, Sultan Cagdas (Kocaeli RLC)