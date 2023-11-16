Serious blow confirmed for ex-Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul as Newcastle Knights confirm surgery

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS have taken another swipe at Wigan Warriors following Kai Pearce-Paul’s confirmed surgery.

Pearce-Paul withdrew from the England squad for the end-of-season Test Series with Tonga ahead of his proposed move to Newcastle.

But, the Knights have now confirmed that the Londoner is set for surgery, taking a swipe at Wigan in the process.

The press release said: “Kai Pearce-Paul has a toe injury which will require surgery this week. Pearce-Paul has been managing this injury for over 12 months at his previous club.

“Upon reviews conducted by the Knights medical and performance team, it was decided surgery was the best course of action to provide long term health and performance outcomes.

“The Knights forward will commence his return to play program, with the goal being selection in the early rounds of the 2024 National Rugby League season.”

