The Garry Schofield Column: There’s only one option for England next autumn

WHAT a disappointment to discover we’ve been snubbed by Samoa.

Just when it appeared the proper international calendar we’ve been wanting for so long was in place, we’ve got a big gap next year.

It seems that rather than coming over here, Samoa want to again compete in the Pacific Championship, which this year featured the top southern hemisphere sides with the exception of Tonga, who of course toured England.

The RFL say they are “exploring all options” to deliver “meaningful” matches for Shaun Wane and his side, as the Ashes tour of 2025 and then the World Cup in the southern hemisphere in 2026 edge ever closer.

Unfortunately France don’t provide “meaningful” opposition these days, as we saw from England’s 64-0 win at Warrington in April.

And there’s been talk of Lebanon after they made the World Cup quarter-finals. But would they really be any stronger?

And while playing a Combined Nations side, which happened in 2021 and 2022, might have provided more competitive matches, they just didn’t have appeal from a spectator perspective.

That’s an important factor, as we’ve seen from the fall-out over the disappointingly low attendances for the Tests against Tonga (and the marketing and promotional aspects have to be seriously looked at).

If the ‘spare’ side from the Pacific Championship, presuming that remains a six-strong event, don’t want to come here, there’s only one option – we go there.

I loved touring. While some of the lads were homesick, I was usually sick about having to come home!

It was a fantastic chance to experience different countries and cultures, and not just in terms of the rugby.

Surely the southern hemisphere nations would want to add us to their Championship and that would mean it could be eight rather than six sides, with none left out.

But I can see some obvious issues straight away.

Because it would mean three trips Down Under in as many years, there would be financial challenges for a game that seems pretty skint.

And how happy would clubs be about letting players head off on end-of-season international trips for three years running?

Tours obviously have an impact on pre-season preparations, with players needing a break when they return and so joining in with their own clubs relatively late.

Over to you RFL!

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.