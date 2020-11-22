Seven newbies in Super League Dream Team

Seven players have made their inaugural appearance in the newly announced Super League Dream Team.

The competition revealed its 2020 selections ahead of the Super League Awards evening, which will take place on Sky Sports on Monday 23rd Nov from 7.00pm.

This year’s Man Of Steel award winner will be revealed during the ceremony, which will be presented by Brian Carney.

The Dream Team is no longer selected by the media, but instead is selected by the Man Of Steel standings, which are collated throughout the season.

Eight of the competition’s eleven clubs are represented, with Catalans, Hull FC and Hull KR the only clubs without representation.

Wigan fullback Bevan French, one of five contenders for Man Of Steel, earned the fullback spot, which rules St Helens counterpart Lachlan Coote out of the running for the crown, having also been named on the five-man shortlist.

Warrington duo Toby King and Mike Cooper, Salford’s Krisnan Inu, Huddersfield’s Aidan Sezer and Castleford’s Paul McShane are also included for the first time, as well as Wakefield backrower Kelepi Tanginoa.

St Helens have the most players in the team with three inclusions, with Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles also included.

Liam Farrell is selected for the third time, while Leeds duo Ash Handley and Konrad Hurrell make up the 13.

The players shortlisted for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award are Bevan French, Liam Farrell, Aidan Sezer, Lachlan Coote and Paul McShane.

Super League Dream Team

Bevan French– Full Back (Wigan Warriors)

Krisnan Inu– Winger (Salford Red Devils)

Toby King– Centre (Warrington Wolves)

Konrad Hurrell– Centre (Leeds Rhinos)

Ash Handley– Winger (Leeds Rhinos)

Aidan Sezer– Halfback (Huddersfield Giants)

Jonny Lomax– Halfback (St Helens)

Alex Walmsley– Prop (St Helens)

Mike Cooper– Prop (Warrington Wolves)

Paul McShane– Hooker (Castleford Tigers)

Liam Farrell– Second Row (Wigan Warriors)

Kelepi Tanginoa– Second Row (Wakefield Trinity)

Morgan Knowles– Loose Forward (St Helens)

