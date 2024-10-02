Seven players exit St Helens following end of Super League 2024

SEVEN players will be waving St Helens goodbye following the culmination of the 2024 Super League season.

Tommy Makinson, Sione Mata’utia, Waqa Blake, Lewis Dodd, Sam Royle, Ben Lane and McKenzie Buckley will all be leaving the Merseyside club.

Across 14 seasons and 336 matches for Saints, Makinson scored a mammoth 207 tries, 280 goals, plus one drop-goal in a Grand Final victory to take his club points tally to a whopping 1,389.

His list of achievements include: three Dream Team appearances, a World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup trophy, four League Leaders’ Shields, and five Super League titles. Further honours have come on the international stage with the veteran winger representing England on ten occasions, he also earned the Golden Boot award in 2018 as the International Player of the Year.

Dodd made 88 appearances for St Helens, scoring 30 tries, kicking 13 goals and two drop-goals – including the winning drop-goal in Saints’ World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers. Dodd won three Super League titles, a League Leader’s Shield, and a Challenge Cup trophy.

Mata’utia joined the Saints ahead of the 2021 season from NRL side Newcastle Knights and quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite, winning one Challenge Cup, two Super League titles and one World Club Challenge.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast