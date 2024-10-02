Latest on Josh Charnley and Kai O’Donnell bizarre blow as Leigh Leopards man could make debut

AS has been the case for most of Super League 2024, Leigh Leopards were decimated by injury in last week’s hard-fought win over Salford Red Devils.

That victory sent the Leopards into the Super League play-off semi-finals for the first time in their history, but Adrian Lam’s side suffered injuries to key men.

Both Josh Charnley and Frankie Halton failed HIAs, ruling them out of this week’s fixture against Wigan Warriors whilst Kai O’Donnell missed the win last weekend due to a bizarre injury.

“Josh failed his HIA so he will miss 12 days. Health wise he is ok, he is up and moving and training with us,” Lam said.

“There’s nothing wrong with Kai’s spleen, he has got bruised ribs and it has bruised his kidney as well.

“We are waiting for him to see a second specialist this week. It’s not sat well with him. He got it in the last minute against St Helens.”

Lam, on a side note, also waxed lyrical about O’Donnell’s contribution for Leigh in 2024, saying: “I think he has been one of the best players in Super League and deserves to be in the Dream Team in that back-row.

“We will give him up until kick-off to be fit.”

Who could replace Charnley in the side as well as Frankie Halton, who too failed a HIA early on against Saints.

“Bailey Hodgson, Keanan Brand and Ben McNamara could play and we could shuffle players around. Zak Hardaker is there too.”

