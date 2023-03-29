“Several” Super League clubs reportedly hold talks with former Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors centre Patrick Herbert

AS the 2023 Super League season gets fully underway, teams are beginning to suffer injuries as some look to new blood to hand them inspiration.

One star that has been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere since his release from the Gold Coast Titans is Patrick Herbert.

The New Zealand centre made 37 appearances for the Titans, but was released from his contract by mutual agreement on compassionate grounds.

Now, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has reported that Herbert has held talks with “several Super League franchises” with the Catalans Dragons leading the race to sign the 26-year-old.

That being said, the centre is currently undergoing rehab on an ACL injury which could delay any potential debut in the northern hemisphere by two months.

The Dragons have suffered notoriously from injuries so far in 2023 with the likes of Matthieu Laguerre, Fouad Yaha, Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce and Siosiua Taukeiaho missing large chunks of the year already.