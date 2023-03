CATALANS DRAGONS halfback Mitchell Pearce is being linked with a lucrative two-year deal.

Despite being 34, Pearce is reportedly being courted by Wests Tigers to fill their halfback problem which has seen the much-maligned Luke Brooks being linked with a move to Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

The former Newcastle Knights playmaker is reportedly set to be offered a two-year deal worth $1.5 million, according to Fox Sports.

“It stinks of desperation,” Paul Kent said on NRL 360.