Several Super League clubs unhappy with being left out of Las Vegas conversations as financial cost for Wigan Warriors revealed

BY MARTYN SADLER

A trip to Las Vegas for a Super League Round 3 clash next season between Wigan and Warrington is a great coup for both clubs.

I’m sure that both clubs will take thousands of supporters and I hope that the Allegiant Stadium is packed for all four matches that will be staged on 1st March, which will include a Women’s International game between Australia and England.

It’s an exciting prospect indeed and I’m delighted that the NRL has been so keen to see British involvement in Las Vegas.

Wigan clearly took the initiative in contacting the NRL and suggesting that they would like to take part in the Rugby League weekend in America.

Not everyone connected with Super League is totally enamoured by what is happening, however.

Several other clubs are not delighted by the fact that they were not invited to submit bids of their own to take part in the Las Vegas weekend.

The fact that it will be Wigan and Warrington was presented as a fait accompli.

The game between the two Super League sides will officially count as a Wigan home game.

And that means that it will cost Wigan at least £400,000, if not more, from missed gate receipts and foregone hospitality income.

On the other hand, there appears to be an upsurge in the number of concerts that are set to be staged in the foreseeable future at the Brick Community Stadium, which will no doubt make up the shortfall.

Fortunately, Simon Moran, the owner of Warrington, is probably the most successful concert organiser in the country.

I’m not too surprised that Wigan were keen to take the Wolves with them to Las Vegas.

