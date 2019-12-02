Sezer ready to take a lead

By DAVID ROGERS

AIDAN SEZER is ready to be the on-field general who leads Huddersfield Giants up the Super League ladder.

The Australian halfback played for Canberra Raiders in this year’s NRL Grand Final defeat by Sydney Roosters at the ANZ Stadium.

Now the 28-year-old is looking forward to stepping out at the John Smith’s after agreeing a two-year deal that reunites him with compatriot and Giants coach Simon Woolford, under whom Huddersfield finished tenth this year, having still been in danger of relegation in the final round.

“Simon was with the Raiders in my first year there and I had a little bit to do with him,” said the Turkey international, who had three years at Gold Coast Titans before joining Canberra ahead of the 2016 season. In total he has made more than 150 appearances in the NRL.

“Everyone always says he’s a good guy, and I’ve caught up with him when he’s come back to Canberra.

“He’s a really intelligent bloke who knows the game. What he told me about his vision for the club and how he wants me to fit in made me feel more comfortable about my decision in coming over.

“I play in the halves, so I want to be a general on the field.

“Simon has given me all the tools to do that and he’s comfortable with me as a player. Hopefully I can repay the faith the club has shown in me.”

Sezer, who has also represented the Indigenous All Stars and New South Wales City sides, will link with Lee Gaskell in the halves in a Giants line-up that will feature his fellow new arrivals James Gavet, the Samoa international prop signed from Newcastle Knights, and former Parramatta Eels second rower Kenny Edwards, who has switched from Catalans Dragons.

“It was a disappointing campaign for the Giants this year, but the ambition of the club and the group of players is exciting,” he added.

“Hopefully my big-game experience will carry through. We’ve added Kenny and James, who has been a really solid frontrower in the NRL, and I think that as a collective, we’ve got things to be optimistic about.

The move also means a reunion with former Canberra teammate Jordan Turner, and Sezer explained: “He’s another factor in coming over.

“I have been having a back and forth with Jordy and asking lots of questions, and he’s had nothing but praise for the club and players.”

Centre Turner said: “Aidan is a very smart and dominant ball-playing half who also has a running game.

“He’s fast, fit and strong and is an outstanding left-footed kicker. He’s got it all really.

“His ability, along with his experience and leadership, is second to none. This signing is exactly what the squad needs.”

