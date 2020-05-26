Sharks star stood down after failed drugs test

Cronulla Sharks speedster Bronson Xerri has been stood down by his club after testing positive for several banned performance-enhancing substances last year.

Xerri, who was tested for coronavirus earlier this year, now faces a multi-year ban from Rugby League.

Reports in Australia suggest that the Australian Sports Anit-Doping Agency confiscated the player’s phone when he was charged with taking exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol.

The player will now have a chance to have his B sample tested.

A statement from Cronulla said: “The Club has been in contact with Bronson and has offered him full welfare support as he deals with this situation.”

The NRL season is due to kick off on Thursday with Brisbane Broncos taking on Parramatta Eels live on Sky Sports.