Sharlston Rovers beat Cutsyke Raiders to win BARLA Yorkshire Cup

SHARLSTON ROVERS 18 CUTSYKE RAIDERS 16

PHIL HODGSON, Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, Sunday

SHARLSTON, who looked destined to lose out after an 12-10 interval lead was overturned by their Pennine League Division One rivals, pulled off a a stunning against-the-odds win.

Achieved despite a 60th-minute sinbinning for Josh Harrison for a professional foul, it arguably matched any of those in Rovers’ heyday of the early 2000s.

Castleford side Cutsyke looked likely winners going into the closing stages at 16-12 ahead, partly thanks to a try by mercurial scrum-half Calvin Sandhu, the livewire halfback firing a pinpoint chip and beating a posse of defenders to the touchdown.

Mac Penney added the extras from in front of the posts, and when Harrison was yellow carded soon after as a Raiders attack was halted, Sharlston’s prospects looked slim in the extreme.

But showing huge resolve – and back to a full complement following Harrison’s return – the Wakefield side dug deep.

And after Joe Childs had, in the referee’s opinion, been obstructed, the same player was thwarted following the resultant penalty with, from the ensuing play-the-ball, stand-off Michael Wise somehow crashing in despite the attentions of three defenders.

Ian Jackson, who converted both of his side’s first-half tries, added his third goal from as many attempts and Sharlston duly held out despite a gallant late rally by Cutsyke, who have also lost two Yorkshire Cup semi-finals to their old rivals.

Cutsyke controlled the opening exchanges and took the lead with a try in the fourth minute which owed something to good fortune.

A loose pass by hooker Taylor Baddeley left Sandhu little option other than to hack on, and he then beat a wrongfooted Sharlston defence to touch the ball down.

Penney – crucially, as it turned out – was unable to add the extras from wide out but ten minutes later his side were ten points up, Mason Millington crashing over from short range off Baddeley’s short ball.

Penney was on target on this occasion and, as the first half entered the midway point (and shortly after Sharlston crossed the halfway line for the first time), Cutsyke looked odds-on to go 16 points clear.

A blockbusting charge from his own territory by Isaac Latu found Sandhu in support but Sharlston prop Chris Bingham, who was colossal throughout in a man-of-the-match display, somehow got back to make an ankle tap.

The contest then turned on its head.

Sharlston, securing rare territory in Cutsyke’s half, opened their account when Childs beat three men from dummy-half, and his side went in at the break two points clear, Ryan Butterworth dotting down after telling approach work by Bingham and Childs.

Despite Sandhu’s classy response, the silverware was destined for Sharlston.

GAMESTAR: Sharlston prop Chris Bingham, who thwarted Cutsyke at a crucial stage and led from the front throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: Michael Wise’s late try, and Ian Jackson’s pressure-cooker conversion, secured victory for Rovers in a real thriller.

ROVERS: Lewi Bayliss, Josh Sneesby, Yemi George, Michael Hoyle, Josh Harrison, Michael Wise, Ian Jackson, Josh Leeson, Luke Garside, Chris Bingham, Brad Clayton, Liam Kendall, Ryan Butterworth. Subs: Josh Field, Brendan Gibbins, Adam Crowther, Joe Childs.

Tries: Joe Childs (28), Butterworth (34), Wise (73)

Goals: Jackson 3/3

Sin bin: Harrison (60) – professional foul

RAIDERS: Mac Penney, Azz Duncan, Ryan Joseph, Harry Render, Joe Oldfield, Letton Davies, Calvin Sandhu, Jacob Latu, Taylor Baddeley, Isaac Latu, Tom Wright, Mason Millington, Brad Moules. Subs: Kian Watson, Jake Humphries, Lewis Edwards, Connor Howard.

Tries: Sandhu (4, 60), Millington (14)

Goals: Penney 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 6-10, 12-10; 12-16, 18-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Chris Bingham; Raiders: Calvin Sandhu

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 12-10

Referee: Carl Hughes