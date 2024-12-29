St Helens’ Matty Lees could miss start of season after injury setback

ST HELENS forward Matty Lees is fighting to be fit for St Helens first game of the 2025 Super League season after revealing that he suffered medial ligament (MCL) damage in England’s second international against Samoa at Headingley in November.

But he is confident of making the team for the opening clash against Salford on February 15.

“I picked up an MCL injury, probably in the last minute of the last game of my season,” Lees told St Helens TV prior to the Christmas break.

“But it’s nothing too serious.

“The physio staff have been great with me. They’ve still given me a bit of time off, but I’ve been in and out over my off-season.”

And Lees is even hoping to be fit for St Helens’ pre-season clash against the Red Devils on 25 January, which will also be Morgan Knowles’ testimonial match.

“That’s where I’m aiming for first, and we’ll see where we end up,” he added.