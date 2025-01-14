Shaun Kenny-Dowall signs new deal at Hull KR

HULL KR assistant coach Shaun Kenny-Dowall has signed a new extension with the club, keeping him at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of the 2026 Super League Season.

Kenny-Dowall spent four seasons as a player with Hull KR, amassing 93 appearances. Since retiring at the end of the 2023 season, the 36-year-old transitioned into a new role as Development Coach at the club, working within the first team coaching structure while mentoring young talent from the Academy up to the Robins’ first team.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the former New Zealand International has since moved into a new role as Assistant Coach within the first team set-up looking after the side’s attacking contact alongside veteran Assistant Coaches, Dave Hodgson and Danny Ward.

Speaking on his new role and extension, Shaun Kenny-Dowall said: “It’s a massive opportunity for me and I’m really happy to be staying at Hull KR. For me, it was a no-brainer. I love this club and what it’s given me. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to remain here and keep building.

“It’s been really enjoyable in my new role and working with some great coaches. It’s given me the opportunity to keep learning and developing myself.

“With these new responsibilities comes more pressure but I’m enjoying the high pressure, high reward environment as we want to get the best of us as staff and the boys. It’s been a big step up but I’m really enjoying it.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “Shaun has made great progress in his coaching journey so far from his role as Development Coach to now being an Assistant Coach this season.

“Skids is well respected at the club and his experience in rugby league is a real asset to our playing squad. Skids is settled away from the game with his growing family and has found a real home in Hull. I’m looking forward to seeing Skids continue to develop throughout his coaching journey at Hull KR.”