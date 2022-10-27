Shaun Wane includes St Helens and Wigan Warriors stars for World Cup clash against Greece

ENGLAND head coach has tinkered with his squad ahead of their World Cup game against Greece on Saturday.
Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul, the only two members of England’s 24-man squad who have yet to play in the World Cup campaign, are both included in the 19-man squad.
This will be England’s first-ever international against Greece, and the first Rugby League international played at Bramall Lane.
The match kicks off at 230pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 145pm (see media advisory below).
England 19-man squad for RLWC fixture v Greece, October 29 (230pm)
7 George Williams (captain)
2 Tommy Makinson
5 Ryan Hall
6 Jack Welsby
8 Tom Burgess
10 Luke Thompson
12 John Bateman
13 Victor Radley
14 Dom Young
15 Morgan Knowles
16 Matty Lees
17 Mike Cooper
18 Chris Hill
19 Andy Ackers
20 Mike McMeeken
21 Marc Sneyd
22 Joe Batchelor
23 Mikolaj Oledzki
24 Kai Pearce-Paul