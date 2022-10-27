Shaun Wane includes St Helens and Wigan Warriors stars for World Cup clash against Greece

ENGLAND head coach has tinkered with his squad ahead of their World Cup game against Greece on Saturday.

Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul, the only two members of England’s 24-man squad who have yet to play in the World Cup campaign, are both included in the 19-man squad.

This will be England’s first-ever international against Greece, and the first Rugby League international played at Bramall Lane.

The match kicks off at 230pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 145pm (see media advisory below).

England 19-man squad for RLWC fixture v Greece, October 29 (230pm)

7 George Williams (captain)

2 Tommy Makinson

5 Ryan Hall

6 Jack Welsby

8 Tom Burgess

10 Luke Thompson

12 John Bateman

13 Victor Radley

14 Dom Young

15 Morgan Knowles

16 Matty Lees

17 Mike Cooper

18 Chris Hill

19 Andy Ackers

20 Mike McMeeken

21 Marc Sneyd

22 Joe Batchelor

23 Mikolaj Oledzki

24 Kai Pearce-Paul