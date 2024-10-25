Broadcasting coverage confirmed for England-Samoa clash as pundits and commentators named

ENGLAND are set to face Samoa in a historic two-match Test series and fans across the globe need not miss a minute of the action, with the games being broadcast live around the world.

The England v Samoa series will be broadcast live on BBC Sport in the UK, alongside the Women and Wheelchair’s end of season internationals.

Presenter Tanya Arnold will line up alongside Jon Wilkin, Jamie Peacock and Kevin Brown in the studio and pitchside whilst Matt Newsum, Jonathan Davies and Brian Noble are on commentary, according to Rugby League On TV.

United Kingdom

Broadcaster: BBC Two

England vs Samoa Test 1 – Sunday 27 October 14:30pm

Australia

Broadcaster: FoxSport Australia

England vs Samoa Test 1 – Monday 28 October 00:30am

Pacific Islands

Broadcaster: Digicel

England vs Samoa Test 1 – Monday 28 October 02:30am

USA & Caribbean

Broadcaster: FoxSport US

England vs Samoa Test 1 – Sunday 27 October: 09:30am

New Zealand

Broadcaster: Sky Sports NZ

England vs Samoa Test 1 – Monday 28 October: 02:30am

Everywhere else:

Broadcaster: SuperLeague+

England vs Samoa Test 1 – Monday 28 October: 14:30pm (UK time)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast