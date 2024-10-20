Shaun Wane reveals why seven Super League stars were left out of England squad and explains Chris Hill and halfback decision

SHAUN WANE is happy to have a halfback dilemma as he prepares for England’s two-match series with Samoa.

The national coach has picked England captain George Williams, Man of Steel Mikey Lewis and Grand Final winner Harry Smith in his 24-man squad and all have compelling cases.

When the same trio were selected last year, Smith played all three games against Tonga and won Player of the Series while Lewis impressed in the first two before Williams returned from suspension for the third.

“All three are talented halves, no question about that,” Wane told League Express.

“But if I’m honest, our message to Super League coaches and clubs is we want eight or nine or ten world-class halves.

“The fact is we don’t have enough halves in our game, so we need to develop them.

“But it’s going to be a tough one to pick two halves. They’re all very talented in their own right.”

Whoever is chosen for the opener at The Brick Community Stadium this Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm) will be facing a Samoa side led by four-time NRL winner Jarome Luai.

“Jarome Luai is a talent. What he’s done with Penrith the last few years has been immense,” said Wane.

“He’s going to be a big challenge for us, but we’ve got three halves in George, Mikey and Harry and to see them go against one of the best in the world is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Wane admits to having some difficult selection decisions to make when trimming his 31-man performance squad to 24 last week.

The seven left out were Tyler Dupree, James Harrison, Tom Johnstone, Jez Litten, Elliot Minchella, Robbie Mulhern and the injured Jake Wardle.

“Leaving out people like Elliot Minchella, who’s a good player, and James Harrison, there were some hard choices because they have done nothing wrong,” added Wane.

“They’ve both played really well, but I had to make the call on what I think is right.

“All the players I left out, like Jez Litten too, they were hard conversations. I’m not making things up that their defence is off and they can’t carry the ball straight, I thought they all warranted a chance of being in the squad.

“But I had to get it down to 24 and pick the squad that I think blends well.”

One eye-catching inclusion was 36-year-old Chris Hill, and Wane said of the prop: “I’m a big fan, for what he did for England last year, playing with an injury.

“Even though Huddersfield haven’t gone well this year he’s still stood out. He’s a talented frontrower.

“What people need to understand is his experience around the camp as well. He might not play in both Tests but being around the camp, he’s been in the game a long time and having that experience is a big help for people like Ethan Havard, guiding him to the next World Cup. It’s priceless what Chris could do with him.”

England squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Warrington Wolves), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Sydney Roosters).

