Samoa boss Ben Gardiner dismisses talk of ‘revenge’ tour ahead of England series

SAMOA head coach Ben Gardiner has shrugged off any description of the series against England being dubbed as a ‘revenge’ tour, with the Pacific nation firmly focused on the future and not the past.

Samoa sensationally broke English hearts in 2022 with a golden-point semi-final victory that knocked the host nation out of the World Cup.

The first Test in Wigan on Sunday will be the first time the two nations have locked horns since that dramatic match in London.

Gardiner is expecting tough opposition from England but is unconcerned if any of their opponents are seeking revenge against his team.

“England have got a really strong team,” Gardiner told League Express.

“You look across it and they’ve got a number of guys from the Super League Grand Final and they’ve got a number of guys there from the NRL final series. They’ve got guys that are fit and they’ve just come off good seasons.

“They haven’t had a long layoff. So those are guys that are going to be ready to go, they’ve got a super, super strong squad, and after their ambush of Tonga last year, they should feel very confident.

“But we’ll put our best team together for what is going to be a really strong Test series.

“Our boys are hoping to see a lot of people at the games, but the revenge thing I’m not real sure about that. Everything we’re doing is looking forward to World Cup 2026, so we’re not looking backwards.

“If other people want to look backwards, that’s their choice. We’ve got a young squad that’s trying to build experience and we’re not going to worry about what’s happened in the past.

“We are going to put our best foot forward in both matches.”

Gardiner insists he didn’t need to convince Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jeremiah Nanai to play for Samoa over New Zealand and Australia respectively, insisting both are passionate about their heritage.

“We decided that we would create the best camp last year in the Pacific Championships that we possibly could. And the interest we generated peaked with quite a few other guys, and Roger and Jeremiah in particular.

“I was really lucky to coach Roger with the Kiwis. I just knew that his family had a close relationship with Samoa. He actually lived in the same area as me when he lived in Sydney.

“I saw him from time to time and I thought it was worth asking the question. He said he’d love to represent Samoa but he had a few things to deal with to get himself back on the paddock first. And once he did that, we spoke again and he said just needed to talk to Stacey (Jones, NZ coach) and do the right thing there by the Kiwis.

“And not once has he stepped back from that. There’s no doubt that he is totally on board with what we were doing.

“So there was no convincing needed with him. And Jeremiah joined us last year in camp when we were in North Queensland and he said he’d like to play for Samoa. That’s his heritage.

“So there was no convincing required. He wants to represent his heritage. We’re very lucky now that we’re able to put our best foot forward in a lot of areas off the field as well as on it and we’ve got guys like that who want to come and play for us.

“I hope there will be many over the next twelve to 24 months.”

Samoa squad: Anthony Milford (Dolphins), Blaize Talagi (Parramatta Eels), Deine Mariner (Brisbane Broncos), Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons), Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles), Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers), Jake Tago (Parramatta Eels), Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), Jazz Tevaga (New Zealand Warriors), Jeral Skelton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), John Asiata (Leigh Leopards), Josiah Pahulu (Gold Coast Titans), Junior Pauga (Sydney Roosters), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans), Lazarus Vaalepu (Melbourne Storm), Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons), Paul Roache (New Zealand Warriors), Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors), Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm), Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders), Terrell May (Sydney Roosters).

