Shaun Wane’s fate as England head coach set to be revealed

ENGLAND will confirm their men’s head coach tomorrow (Tuesday) after months of uncertainty over the future of Shaun Wane.

Former Wigan Warriors coach Wane took charge of the national side in 2020 and led them in last year’s World Cup, when they were beaten by Samoa in the semi-finals on golden point.

Despite conflicting claims, a contract extension beyond the tournament never appears to have been signed off and the RFL has been conducting a review into the team’s World Cup performance.

The outcome will determine whether Wane continues as head coach, with the next World Cup in France less than three years away.

England’s international side currently have no fixtures planned apart from a mid-season clash against the French in Warrington on April 29.

England will also confirm their women’s and wheelchair head coaches tomorrow.

Stu Barrow is expected to take charge of the women’s team, following Craig Richards’ departure as coach in the aftermath of their semi-final World Cup exit, while Tom Coyd led the wheelchair team to a historic triumph in their World Cup.

Barrow’s first match in charge of England’s women will be a France clash as part of a double-header with the men’s fixture.

In those matches at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, both England teams will wear a specially-designed kit in aid of a motor neurone disease charity.

The design (modelled by Ryan Hall) is inspired by the 2012 England shirt worn by Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and incorporates the MND Association’s colours and logo.

£10 from the sale of each England replica shirt will go to the MND Association, while £2.50 from every match ticket sold for the internationals will also go to the charity.

