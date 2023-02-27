Ex-Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson finds new coaching role following England exit

FORMER Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson has found a new coaching role following his short-lived time as England rugby union defence coach.

Hodgson had been in the role barely a month before head coach Eddie Jones was given his marching orders and the rest of his backroom staff followed.

Now, Hodgson has followed Jones to be Australia’s defence coach.

“Brett’s a hard working and detailed young coach who will be a great asset to the Wallabies and the coaching staff,” Jones said.

“He’s worked under some great coaching mentors like Gus Gould and Tim Sheens in his time as a player and a coach, so he’s well schooled and I know he’ll give his best to the job of producing the best defence in the world.”