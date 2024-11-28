Sheffield Eagles announce plans for new head coach as Mark Aston takes up new role

FOLLOWING discussions between Mark Aston and the Board of Directors, an agreement has been reached for Mark to move into a temporary new role at the club, lifting the suspension placed upon him by the club in July 2024 as part of the investigation into a medical compliance matter.

Aston is currently appealing a coaching ban imposed by the Rugby Football League, which will be heard by Sports Resolutions. With that process continuing, and with the best interest of the future of the club at the forefront of discussions, the veteran boss will move into a temporary varied full-time role, which will see him working to raise commercial revenue and sponsorship for the club, attending events and acting as an ambassador for the club, and supporting the Eagles Foundation to establish a player pathway in the city whilst also supporting the network of volunteers within both the club and the foundation.

Sheffield released this statement this morning: “To address any uncertainty on the position of Head Coach, the changes will see the club move to appoint a new Head Coach, a process which has begun immediately, with the full blessing of Aston, and further announcements will be made in due course to ensure that Sheffield Eagles makes 2025 and beyond a success on the field for the Men’s team.

“In the longer term; either on the successful appeal of the current ban, or when the current sanction comes to an end, whichever is the earliest, Mark will take on the role of Director of Rugby at the club, with the remit of overseeing all aspects of competitive Rugby League at the club – Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair – working to mentor and develop the coaching staff across the three programmes, supporting coaches in identifying and recruiting players, succession planning and a continued focus on player development and the player pathway in the city.

“The door will not be closed to Mark for a return as Head Coach in the future, however the new Head Coach, once appointed, will have the full backing of all parties to ensure they can be successful in their role for the duration of their tenure.”

“I am grateful to the club’s Board of Directors for agreeing to a temporary change in role and allowing me to continue my association with Sheffield Eagles” commented Mark Aston. “It has been a very challenging time for all, and I recognise that the club now needs some certainty over the Head Coach position. The players deserve certainty as do the supporters and sponsors and we all want what is best for Sheffield Eagles. I am looking forward to getting stuck into my temporary new role and continuing to take this club forward.”

A statement on behalf of the Board of Directors reads: “We are very pleased to be able to support Mark Aston’s continued involvement with Sheffield Eagles and to be able to reach an agreement with Mark which also brings certainty to Men’s Head Coach position whilst also retaining Mark’s skills and knowledge across the business. Mark will also be given the necessary time around his duties to continue with his appeal, for which we wish Mark every success with this, and we look forward to bringing this matter to a close.”

