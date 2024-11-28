Silverbacks back James Newton!

RUGBY LEAGUE stars of yesteryear and the present day will get together on Sunday (1 December) in support of Whitehaven’s James Newton.

Haven’s skipper is recovering from a fractured vertebrae sustained in the Betfred Championship game with Halifax Panthers towards the end of September. The hooker will be in a supporting `halo’ for up to three months before embarking on what it is expected to be a gruelling rehabilitation process.

The Silverbacks Rugby League Legends will be at the centre of a fundraising event that’s taking place at `Rate My Takeaway Kitchen’ in the Packhorse Shopping Centre, Huddersfield HD1 2RT from 1.30pm.

Famous names that have already stepped forward for an `eating challenge’ that will involve repulsive or inedible burgers, pizzas and the like include Nathan Collins, Dave `Shrek’ Evans, Dean Gamble, Tom Halliwell, Martin Richardson, Deano Sier, James Slater, Liam Watts and Wayne `Waggataurus’ Godwin.

All Rugby League fans – and anyone else who wants to support a very deserving cause – will be welcome to attend.

Tireless organiser Jonny Morgan said: “See Danny Mei Lan Malin at his Rate My Takeaway kitchen serve up some `nasties in the bush tucker trail’ for the players including Waggatarus! If anyone would like to kindly donate and help James please click on the link https://gofund.me/7479f93b “